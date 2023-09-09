Texas Man In Custody After Fleeing Police, Crashing In Tulsa

Authorities say Kelly fled Texas Friday morning and was violating probation before police tracked him to the Tulsa Zoo before the pursuit.

Saturday, September 9th 2023, 3:29 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A Texas man is in custody on several charges after leading Tulsa Police on a short pursuit Friday.

The Tulsa Police Department said Joshua Kelly was violating probation from Taylor County, Texas, and a TCSO parole officer said Kelly was tracked near the Tulsa Zoo.

TPD officers responded to the zoo and Kelly fled in a vehicle.

Kelly drove westbound on E. 36th St. N. and crashed after running a red light on N. Lewis Avenue, police say.

Tulsa Police said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Kelly was taken into custody at the scene.

Tulsa Pursuit Crash, Sept. 8, 2023
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 9th, 2023

August 22nd, 2023

August 18th, 2023

August 3rd, 2023

Top Headlines

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023

September 10th, 2023