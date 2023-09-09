Texas Man In Custody After Fleeing Police, Crashing In Tulsa

Saturday, September 9th 2023, 3:29 pm
A Texas man is in custody on several charges after leading Tulsa Police on a short pursuit Friday.
The Tulsa Police Department said Joshua Kelly was violating probation from Taylor County, Texas, and a TCSO parole officer said Kelly was tracked near the Tulsa Zoo.
TPD officers responded to the zoo and Kelly fled in a vehicle.
Kelly drove westbound on E. 36th St. N. and crashed after running a red light on N. Lewis Avenue, police say.
Tulsa Police said no serious injuries were reported in the crash.
Kelly was taken into custody at the scene.
