Excitement Builds As USA BMX Gold Cup Reaches Final Day

The USA BMX Gold Cup Series is a two-day event in which the best two scores from a rider's participation in multiple Gold Cup Qualifiers are included and the winner of each age and skill level receives a Gold Cup jacket and #1 plate, with #2 and #3 plates awarded to other riders.

By: News On 6

BMX racers of all ages are ready to hit the track for the final day of the USA BMX Gold Cup Championship on Sunday.

The regional event has brought competitors of all ages and levels from all over the country.

9-year-old JD Tatom has been competing in BMX events for almost 4 years. He says he got into it during COVID when he saw BMX videos on YouTube.

“I saw people doing it, and it looked cool,” Tatom said.

From there, it was off to the races…literally. And not just for him…he says he got his mom hooked on BMX too, and the sport brings them closer together.

“We can be behind the gate together; we can practice together sometimes too,” said Tatom.

Justin Wahl with USA BMX has been riding since he was 2, and also has a family history in BMX.

“My dad still races, my brother still races, I still race, I just happened to make it my career," he said.

He says events like this can be a steppingstone for riders wanting to pursue the sport.

“Everything along their journey, they’re gonna hit these regional events along their path,” said Wahl.

Wahl says the competition is fierce

“We have racers that are the same speed and they’re really battling back and forth; you really can’t make a call on who’s gonna win," he said.

Riders like Tatom live for the competition.

Wahl says, even with 100 winners being announced, getting to victory is no easy task.

“This is the whole shebang, what they’ve been fighting for for a couple months now,” said Wahl.

And Tatom hopes to fight to the finish line.