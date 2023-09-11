Certified Financial Coach Talks Student Loan Payments Following Pandemic

After a three year break due to the pandemic, the interest on student loans has started to build up again. Rachel Cruze with Ramsey Solutions joined us at 6 a.m. to discuss more about making those payments.

By: News On 6

Starting in October, borrowers are going to have to start making loan payments again.

Cruze is a certified financial coach, an author, and the host of the Rachel Cruze show on YouTube and podcasts everywhere.