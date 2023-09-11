Major Traffic Backup On Southbound Lanes Of Highway 169 Near Owasso

Traffic was at a stand still on Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 near Owasso due to a reported crash.

By: News On 6

There was a nearly three-mile-long backup from 76th St. N. all the way up to 101st St. N., which was due to a reported crash.

If you're traveling from Owasso to downtown Tulsa, it could still take nearly an hour at this time.

It's advised that you take Highway 75 or find another alternate route.

