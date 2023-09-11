Major Traffic Backup On Southbound Lanes Of Highway 169 Near Owasso

Traffic was at a stand still on Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 near Owasso due to a reported crash.

Monday, September 11th 2023, 7:42 am

By: News On 6


OWASSO, Okla. -

Traffic was at a stand still on Monday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 169 near Owasso.

There was a nearly three-mile-long backup from 76th St. N. all the way up to 101st St. N., which was due to a reported crash.

If you're traveling from Owasso to downtown Tulsa, it could still take nearly an hour at this time.

It's advised that you take Highway 75 or find another alternate route.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 11th, 2023

September 11th, 2023

September 11th, 2023

September 11th, 2023

Top Headlines

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023

September 12th, 2023