Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined News On 6 with two delicious recipes: Maple Apple Pork Chops, and Honey Glazed Cornish Hen.

By: News On 6

-

Carolyn Piguet from Piguet's Prime Time joined News On 6 with two delicious recipes: Maple Apple Pork Chops, and Honey Glazed Cornish Hen.

You can try both of these dishes at "Steak Under The Stars" - coming up on the 30th at Piguet's Prime Time. Tickets are available on OpenTable.