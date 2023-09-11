Money Monday: Sticking To A Budget

A recent survey from NerdWallet found that 84 percent of Americans who set a monthly budget admit to spending more than the budget allows. Our financial expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs joined News On 6 to talk about some tips for how to stay on budget.

By: News On 6

It's Money Monday this time we're talking about how to build a budget, and how to stick to it.

