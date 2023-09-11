Money Monday: Sticking To A Budget

Monday, September 11th 2023, 5:04 pm
It's Money Monday this time we're talking about how to build a budget, and how to stick to it.
A recent survey from NerdWallet found that 84 percent of Americans who set a monthly budget admit to spending more than the budget allows. Our financial expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs joined News On 6 to talk about some tips for how to stay on budget.
September 11th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023
September 12th, 2023