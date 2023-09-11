Broken Arrow Man Arrested, Accused Of Making Lewd Proposals To Teenager

A Broken Arrow man is arrested after police say he sent explicit messages to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover cop.

Monday, September 11th 2023, 5:15 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department said David Zingerelli sent several messages to the account and asked her to skip school to meet up with him.

When Zingerelli showed up to a park, officers arrested him for lewd proposals to a minor.

