Helping people is what Shay Luey is most passionate about. But a wrench was thrown into her plans last week when she said someone broke into her storage unit and stole her medical kits.

Paramedic Says Supplies Stolen From Storage Unit Weeks Before Set To Leave On Mission Trip

A paramedic from Pawhuska is getting ready to go on a mission trip to help in Ukraine but said someone stole some of the medical supplies she planned to take.

"I have a burning desire to do it, and when I'm not doing it, I don't feel complete," she said.

That burning desire is what led Shay to become a paramedic six years ago.

She has spent the past three years working on TV and movie sets, starting with Killers of the Flower Moon.

"It just snowballed from there, and I kept getting more and more calls to start doing movies, TV shows, and commercials, so that's what I've been doing," she said.

Another desire that's been in her heart is to help people in need in other countries.

So, when an opportunity came to go on a mission trip to Ukraine, she knew she had to do it.

"I'll be speaking to refugees, ministry, teaching them basic first aid, and then new soldiers, who don't know anything about war. They are just going to volunteer for their country," she said.

She planned to take some of those supplies with her on her trip.

Now, instead of focusing on raising money to be able to go, she must focus on buying new supplies.

"I work really hard for what I have. It took me about three years to accumulate things for my kit, and I do have one thing in there that's pretty sentimental, and that's my custom stethoscope that my husband and grandkids had made for me," she said.

She's disappointed this has happened and is out at least $1,500.

She said the thief not only stole from her but put a hold on doing what she cares about most.

"Do better. If you would have asked, I would have given it to you, I would have given you what I could, but just don't take from people," she said.

Shay said she still does plan to leave for her trip to Ukraine on October 6th.

To go on a mission trip, Shay said she can only pay 10 percent of her cost, and the rest has to be sponsored.

If you'd like to help or learn more, CLICK HERE.