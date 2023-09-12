Tulsa Ballet Offers Recreational Classes For Adults

Tulsa Ballet is known for being a world-class ballet company and offers recreational classes for adults. News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at the ballet barre at 9 in the morning to show a few steps you could learn.

By: News On 6

Tulsa Ballet is known for being a world-class ballet company. But, did you know they also have recreational classes for adults?

Classes are taught by supportive and knowledgeable teachers and can be an excellent way to meet new people.

There are four class levels: Beginner 1, Beginner 2, Elementary, and Intermediate.

News On 6's Alyssa Miller was live at the ballet barre at 9 in the morning to learn a few steps.