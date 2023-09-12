Child Sex Abuse Accusations Land Wagoner County Man In Jail

Tuesday, September 12th 2023, 2:44 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

A Wagoner County man is in custody after authorities say he confessed to reported allegations of sexually abusing a young girl at a Broken Arrow school.

Thomas Andrew Steele Sr. confessed to investigators during an interview after his arrest warrant was served, according to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. His bond is $100,000.

On Sept. 6, WCSO deputies were called to a school in Wagoner County where an underaged female reported sexual abuse, authorities say.

Investigators conducted interviews at the school and "collected significant evidence" supporting the accusations, WCSO said.

Steele's arrest warrant was approved on Sept. 8 and he was taken into custody without incident by the WCSO Criminal Investigations Division.

During his formal interview, WCSO says Steele provided a full confession.

