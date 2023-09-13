Tulsa Day Center Hosts First-Ever Talent Show In Aid Of Homeless

The fundraiser is a chance for Tulsans to have fun, but it's also getting corporate sponsors who want to help the Tulsa Day Center’s mission to serve the homeless.

The Tulsa Day Center is getting ready to host its first-ever talent show, and the money raised will be used to help the homeless.

The Big Show Off is accepting video submissions that are 90-seconds or less of anyone's talent for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.

Getting the recognition you deserve as a solo or group performer can take a lot of time and hard work, but the Tulsa Day Center’s latest community event could be the big break you’re looking for!

Development Director Monica Martin believes Oklahomans have much to offer.

“It could be a comedian, musician, you could have your animal do something. You could have some BMX bikes - some acts there. You could be in a choir. You could be a ballerina. Whatever your talent is, we want to see it,” said Martin.

Submissions will be judged by pop singer Zac Hanson, former Miss USA 2015 Olivia Jordan, alongside rapper and executive director of The Outsiders House Museum Danny Boy O’Connor, who himself experienced homelessness.

“I did, yeah. I thought more people knew about that," said O’Connor.

O’Connor said the talent show is a great way to help a cause he believes in--by helping the homeless, all while seeing others succeed with their dreams.

“Whatever I can do to spread love and support. Anything Tulsa, I’m in,” O’Connor said. “And it’s Tulsa, and it’s the homeless issue, and it’s a friend, and it’s talent. So, it just lit up the whole board, so I was like, whatever I can do to be of service for this, that’s what I want to do.”

The former House of Pain rapper said the rapid growth in creative arts across the Sooner state is setting the stage for talent to claim their fame.

“We live in a Okie-wood now. There’s more opportunities here to be involved in film and music than ever before. Maybe this is a springboard for somebody to finally get their shot. Ten grand goes a long way when you’re a starving artist,” he said.

The submission deadline is October 15th, with the first in-person round at Cain’s Ballroom in November.

If you’re interested in submitting a talent, CLICK HERE.