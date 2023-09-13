'Endless Possibilities': Greenwood Ave. Magazine Celebrates Milestones

Trey Thaxton has a video series, clothing brand, and a quarterly magazine that highlights Black entrepreneurship here in Tulsa and beyond. We welcomed Thaxton back to the show at 9 a.m. as he celebrates a big milestone for the magazine.

By: News On 6

Trey Thaxton's mission is to highlight Black entrepreneurship here in Tulsa and beyond. His work through Greenwood Ave. is helping him accomplish that.

CLICK HERE for more information about the magazine.








