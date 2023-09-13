'Endless Possibilities': Greenwood Ave. Magazine Celebrates Milestones

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 10:32 am
Trey Thaxton's mission is to highlight Black entrepreneurship here in Tulsa and beyond. His work through Greenwood Ave. is helping him accomplish that.
He has a video series, clothing brand, and a quarterly magazine. We welcomed Thaxton back to the show at 9 a.m. as he celebrates a big milestone for the magazine.
CLICK HERE for more information about the magazine.
September 13th, 2023
