'Endless Possibilities': Greenwood Ave. Magazine Celebrates Milestones

Trey Thaxton has a video series, clothing brand, and a quarterly magazine that highlights Black entrepreneurship here in Tulsa and beyond. We welcomed Thaxton back to the show at 9 a.m. as he celebrates a big milestone for the magazine.

Wednesday, September 13th 2023, 10:32 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Trey Thaxton's mission is to highlight Black entrepreneurship here in Tulsa and beyond. His work through Greenwood Ave. is helping him accomplish that.

He has a video series, clothing brand, and a quarterly magazine. We welcomed Thaxton back to the show at 9 a.m. as he celebrates a big milestone for the magazine.

CLICK HERE for more information about the magazine.
