Jenks Holds Monthly Meetings To Make Sure Its Students Are Safe

A group of faculty members will meet every month, even though they don't have to. State law requires safety meetings twice a year, but Jenks Public Schools saw a different need.

Jenks School District's number one priority is to keep their students safe. That's why they're holding monthly school safety meetings with some students and staff to hear about what more they can do.

"We're a large campus. We have lots of things going on. We want to make sure that we're addressing things throughout the year and as things come up," said Jenks High School Assistant Principal Eric VanZee.

Faculty addressed one issue by creating the Trojan tipline. It gives students the opportunity to send in anonymous reports.

"Students worried about their fellow Trojans who might be in a crisis, to seeing things that are happening on campus that shouldn't be, to supporting another student who they feel might be getting bullied or something like that," VanZee said.

They've also started the Stop the Prop campaign, making sure doors are completely closed so everyone coming to campus has to go through the main offices.

"Even students who might be late to class or moving from building to building during class time, just come in through those main offices to make sure we know who's coming into our buildings," VanZee said.

The faculty hopes to have more student involvement in future meetings because they bring a different perspective.

"They're very eager to get in here and discuss what they view through their lens as important, and we collaborate to find solutions to those problems," said Jenks Safety Training and Compliance Officer Brandon Bird.

The monthly meetings are for students and staff members only and are held on the second Wednesday of every month.