New Booster Shot Recommended Amid Nationwide Rise In COVID Cases

As the U.S. sees a steady uptick in COVID-19, Pfizer and Moderna received the green light for two new vaccines. Both Walgreens and CVS announced plans to have the new vaccine in stores nationwide by early next week.

As the U.S. sees a steady uptick in COVID-19, Pfizer and Moderna received the green light for two new vaccines. Those shots will be available in Green Country.

Health professionals say people are still at risk of COVID-19 as the virus continues to mutate. That's why the CDC is recommending the new booster shot.

The Tulsa Health Department said it has placed orders for the vaccines and is expecting to receive them within a few weeks.

People can schedule appointments online at one of THD's clinics or call directly as soon as those vaccines are available.

The CDC said last fall and winter, people who received the most recent COVID-19 vaccines had greater protection against severe illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive that vaccine.

Ellen Niemitalo, the Manager of Immunizations at the city’s health department, said they have noticed an increase in COVID activity within their staff and in the community.

“This updated vaccine is one more thing people can do to help protect themselves against serious illness hospitalizations and deaths," Niemitalo said.

The vaccine is covered for individuals with private insurance.

Kids qualify for free vaccines under the federally funded Vaccines for Children program if they are Medicaid eligible, Native American, uninsured, or underinsured.

The health department will also have a limited supply for adults who have gaps in insurance or none at all.

Both Walgreens and CVS announced plans to have the new vaccine in stores nationwide by early next week.