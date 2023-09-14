The BluPrint Studio In Tulsa Offers Special Promotion During Hunger Action Month

Mia Fleming and the owner of a local cycling studio, Marquita Owens, are bringing awareness to food insecurity in the community. For the month of September, you can bring five canned food items to The BluPrint Studio in Tulsa and take a free cycling class.

By: News On 6

The BluPrint Studio In Tulsa Offers Free Cycling Class In Exchange For Canned Food Items

-

This September on the Good Life List with Mia Fleming, she's still daring to try new adventures. She's also bringing awareness to those face food insecurity and taking action during Hunger Action Month.

On Thursday, Mia shared her experience cycling at The BluPrint Studio in Tulsa.

In hopes of helping people in the community together, Mia asked the studio's owner, Marquita Owens, to hold a special promotion.

Marquita agreed, and the studio is hosting a canned food drive to ride! For the month of September, you can bring five canned food items to The BluPrint Studio and take a free cycling class.

CLICK HERE for more information about The BluPrint Studio.

CLICK HERE for more information about the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.