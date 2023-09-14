Copan Issues Water Emergency Due To Drought

The Town of Copan issued an Emergency Proclamation due to a water shortage from drought on September 13, 2023.

The water supply at Copan Lake is 6.49 feet below normal, a critically low level. This threatens the town's ability to take in water for treatment and distribution. In addition to the Town of Copan citizens, this also includes Washington County Rural Water District #7 and Hulah Water District #20.

The Town of Copan released these restrictions to protect the public supply of water, effective immediately during this emergency:

Burning permits are suspended. The filling of pools shall be prohibited. The watering of yards, gardens, trees, and all sports fields are prohibited. Bulk water sales are suspended. All water usage over 5000 gallons shall be charged at a rate of $6.25 per thousand gallons. Fire hydrant usage is prohibited without permission from the Town of Copan.

The Town of Copan asks the citizens of Copan and Washington County Rural Water District #7 and Hulah Water District #20 to help with these conservation efforts by looking for water leaks in their homes, including faucets and toilets and making necessary repairs immediately to stop those leaks. Report any major leaks to the Copan Town Hall immediately. The Town of Copan is working closely with county and state officials for solutions and assistance. Likewise, they ask all citizens to work together to conserve water and help each other get through this crisis.