Volunteer Projects At Youth Services Kicks Off Tulsa Area United Way Day Of Caring

Friday was the Tulsa Area United Way's Day of Caring.

Nearly 4,000 volunteers pitched in to help with 250 projects. One of the places served was Youth Services, a homeless shelter for teenagers and young adults.

Projects Youth Services are some of the hundreds happening around our area, and they’ll directly give back to at-risk youth here in Tulsa. Volunteers were hard at work, building tables, cleaning vans, and making sure Youth Services looked beautiful inside and out.

"Tulsa and this six-county area have one of the biggest days of caring in the whole country," said Alison Anthony, the President and CEO. "Tulsa is one of the most generous cities.”

Alison Anthony is the President and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way.

The Day of Service brought out 3800 volunteers from almost 100 companies to work on projects all around Green Country.

At Youth Services, volunteers from several companies built picnic tables, worked on the garden and landscape, and put together kits for youth in need.

“Just imagine what that means to a young person now in transition at Youth Services and sees how much the community cares," said Anthony.

“My experience was very scary at first coming in. They had open arms for me with everything I need," said Eriyon Tecson.

Tecson knows what an impact this will make. She said she came to Youth Services when she was 17 after years of emotional and physical abuse in her family. Five years later, she works for the organization and gives back to other teenagers in need.

“I was a kid here once; they relate to me, respect me.”

She said the picnic tables will be the centerpiece for lots of outdoor activities planned, and these projects from the Day of Caring mean a lot to everyone.

"It's just incredible and shows how wonderful Tulsa and our United Way community is," said Anthony.

United Way is always looking for volunteers all year round. You can find those opportunities HERE.