McLain High School Football Team Plays First Home Game Since Deadly Shooting Last Year

It’s been almost one year since 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed during McLain’s Homecoming game.

The McLain High School football team is playing its first home game Friday since a teenager was shot and killed during the Homecoming football game last year.

Friday night was also Homecoming, but students and alumni say they weren’t worried about safety and they’re excited to see home games back at McLain.

Ni’avien Golden is charged with killing Yarbrough.

In addition to second-degree murder, he’s also charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, for the three people who were injured in that shooting.

Golden was 16 years old when the shooting happened, and a judge ruled Friday Golden will be tried as an adult.

Tulsa Public Schools says it has stepped up security for the game Friday and it has been implementing stronger security at all TPS stadiums since last year.

Friday, fans had to go through metal detectors and bring clear bags.

Students say they’re glad to have games back at McLain again.

“We really haven’t been having games here,” said Brandy Lyles. “We’ve been having to go to other people’s schools and stuff like that. So yeah, it does feel good to be back on our field.”

One McLain alum says she will continue to go to games and support her alma mater.

“No, we’re not afraid of anything,” said Lenora Parks. “This is our community. This is our stomping ground. And no, we’re not afraid. And even though there may have been an incident here, there’s incidents all over the city of Tulsa so we’re not going to give up on our kids just because somebody say ‘oh, we had a bad incident.’ We are here to stay, we stand with them.”

Friday’s game is the only home game that will be played at 7 p.m

All of McLain’s other home games will be played at earlier times.