'A New Leaf' Organization To Open 2 Plant Shops In Tulsa, Jenks

New Leaf has opened new pop-up shops in Jenks and Tulsa that will be open until the end of November.

'A New Leaf' Expands To New Locations In Jenks, Tulsa

Krista Pine has been working at a New Leaf for 5 years.

On Saturday, she’s tending to the plants at one of the new pop-up shops in South Tulsa.

“Make sure they’re all sellable and water them, make sure they look good,” said Krista.

But Krista says getting here wasn't easy.

“It took me five years to earn this job,” she said.

Lindsey Stewart says it can be hard for people with developmental disabilities like Krista to find a job on their own. That's where a New Leaf comes in.

"We’re removing barriers for them, making sure they have a place to work, earn a wage and be successful,” said Stewart.

The non-profit operates year-round locations in Owasso and Broken Arrow, but the organization wanted to reach more people through these pop-up shops.

“We wanna make sure that we’re providing as many jobs as possible for people with developmental disabilities,” Stewart said.

Krista says she owes a lot to the New Leaf team, as this job allows her to be independent.

“They help me get my job my first time, and finally move out on my own,” she said.

“They’re community members just like you and I, they want to do things just like everyone else, they wanna earn a wage, they wanna be independent, and they wanna thrive,” said Stewart.

And thanks to a New Leaf, Krista is thriving all on her own.

“Makes me feel good that I can be on my own now away from my parents,” said Krista.

Both the pop-up shop on 91st Street and the one in the restored parking lot in Jenks will be open until the end of November.