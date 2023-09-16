EMSA Involved In 2-Vehicle Crash On IDL In Tulsa; Lane Reopened

Saturday, September 16th 2023, 3:56 pm
A two-car crash involving EMSA temporarily closed a northbound lane of the IDL in Tulsa on Saturday, authorities say.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on I-244 at W. 7th St., closing the left lane.
The road was closed at 4:30 p.m., OHP says.
No word on any injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
September 16th, 2023
September 14th, 2023
September 7th, 2023
July 17th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023
September 16th, 2023