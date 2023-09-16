4 Commerce Students Injured In Overnight Crash

Four teenagers are injured after a suspected drunk-driving crash overnight near Commerce in Ottawa County.

By: News On 6

-

Four teenagers are injured after a suspected drunk-driving crash overnight near Commerce in Ottawa County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old driver was speeding while under the influence of alcohol.

They say he went off the road and flipped the car several times before coming to a stop just after 3 a.m. on South 560 Rd.

Troopers say the 15-year-old passenger in the front seat was pinned for an unknown amount of time.

He and the driver are both in critical condition.

Two other passengers, 16 and 18, were taken to the hospital and have been released.

Commerce Public Schools posted on social media saying the four boys involved were students.