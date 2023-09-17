Annual Woofstock Event Returns To Jenks Riverwalk

The annual Woofstock at Jenks Riverwalk on Saturday had live entertainment, vendors, fun activities and rescue groups from all over Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Some pets are now home with their new families thanks to the largest pet adoption event in Oklahoma.

Newly adopted pets got lots of free treats like microchipping, ID tags and goodie bags.

Attendees who brought pets to the event were offered microchipping for just $10.

Rescue groups at the event got in on the fun by decorating their booths.

The grooviest psychedelic-themed booth won a $500 grand prize.