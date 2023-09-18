Skiatook Car Show, Dodgeball Fundraiser Benefits 'Christmas With A Cop' Event

The Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and the Skiatook Masonic Lodge held its annual car show and dodgeball tournament on Sunday. Skiatook

By: News On 6

-

Some Skiatook groups put on a day full of events to help raise money for children in need on Sunday.

The Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and Masonic Lodge kicked off the day with a car show and barbeque at Skiatook High School.

There was also a huge dodgeball tournament inside the school along with several raffles.

The group says it's part of their "Christmas with a Cop" fundraising so they can help get presents for kids.

"Last year we supported more than 100 families whose kids wouldn't have had a Christmas without this event," said Bobby Benn with Skiatook Masonic Lodge #416

The group hopes it can beat the $22,000 it raised last year.

Reach out to the Skiatook FOP or Masonic Lodge to donate.