Skiatook Car Show, Dodgeball Fundraiser Benefits 'Christmas With A Cop' Event

Sunday, September 17th 2023, 9:20 pm
Some Skiatook groups put on a day full of events to help raise money for children in need on Sunday.
The Skiatook Fraternal Order of Police and Masonic Lodge kicked off the day with a car show and barbeque at Skiatook High School.
There was also a huge dodgeball tournament inside the school along with several raffles.
The group says it's part of their "Christmas with a Cop" fundraising so they can help get presents for kids.
"Last year we supported more than 100 families whose kids wouldn't have had a Christmas without this event," said Bobby Benn with Skiatook Masonic Lodge #416
The group hopes it can beat the $22,000 it raised last year.
Reach out to the Skiatook FOP or Masonic Lodge to donate.
September 17th, 2023
August 29th, 2023
August 27th, 2023
March 3rd, 2023
September 18th, 2023
September 18th, 2023
September 18th, 2023
September 18th, 2023