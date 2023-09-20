2 Injured After Fight Led To Stabbings In Tulsa, Police Say

A 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were injured in a double stabbing late Tuesday night, Tulsa Police said.

Wednesday, September 20th 2023, 5:02 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

A group of people got into a fight near 49th West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., police said.

Someone stabbed the man in the back and the woman in the arm, according to police.

The victims and three other people drove to Tulsa Tech's Sand Springs campus and called 911, police said.

Police are investigating what started the fight, but said so far the victims are not cooperating.

This is a developing story, refresh the page for updates.
