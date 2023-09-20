Special Event In Tahlequah Looks To Raise Awareness About Suicide Prevention

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month, and one group is working to organize community events to raise awareness. Jennifer Leep and Brittany Cheater from Echota Behavior Health joined News On 6 to talk about the SuicidAwareness Walk happening this weekend in Tahlequah.

Wednesday, September 20th 2023, 4:48 pm

By: News On 6


Jennifer Leep and Brittany Cheater from Echota Behavior Health joined News On 6 to talk about the Suicide Awareness Walk happening this weekend in Tahlequah.

Suicide Walk in Tahlequah

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, there is help available. You can call the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. You can also send a text to the Crisis Text line by texting HOME to 741741.
