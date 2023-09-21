Suspect In Custody After Police Standoff At Tulsa Apartment Complex

A man is in custody after Tulsa Police said he led them on a chase and began a standoff at an apartment on Wednesday.

Police said it started as a traffic stop near 21st and Sheridan, after TPD's flock cameras flagged the vehicle's license plate.

The driver, Tray Willhite, refused to stop, leading officers on a more than 10-mile chase, police said.

He eventually jumped out of the car and ran into an apartment at the Parkview Terrace Apartment Complex at 61st and Union, police said.

Police said Willhite came out of the apartment and was arrested nearly two hours later after officers shot pepper balls inside.