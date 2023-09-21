Bartlesville School District Addresses Needs Of Students Through Special Program

The Bartlesville Public School District is using a program called H.A.N.D.S., which stands for helping address the needs of displaced students. It's accepting donations, both monetary and otherwise, to help students who can't get help from other resources.

The Bartlesville Public School District is using a special program to help students who’ve been displaced from their homes for different reasons.

The program is called H.A.N.D.S., which stands for helping address the needs of displaced students.

It's accepting donations, both monetary and otherwise, to help students who can't get help from other resources.

Sarah Rowe, the district's Homeless Liaison, said these donations help the district address the needs of students that federal funding doesn't cover.

Federal funding helps with a variety of things, like lunches and tutoring.

However, this program will help students get IDs so they take the SAT or ACT, or if they need parts for the instruments they play in the school band.

The idea is to help any financial problem the family may be dealing with.

"We have a lot of students. Their families cannot afford those things, so this will help the students in those families with that financial burden. We also like for these funds to go towards maybe Christmas gifts for the students who are too old for the Salvation Army angel tree, you know. Their age cut off is age 13," Rowe explained.

Rowe said they will meet with students who qualify for this program to verify information.

If you want to donate, you can bring monetary and non-monetary donations to the education service center.