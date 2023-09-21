Actor Josh Duhamel Hosts New Show 'Buddy Games' On CBS

Thursday, September 21st 2023, 10:31 am
Josh Duhamel, actor and host of "Buddy Games," joined News On 6's LeAnne Taylor to discuss CBS's new, original show.
"Let the Buddy Games Begin!" – Six teams of lifelong friends join host Josh Duhamel at a stunning lake house where they compete in absurd physical and mental challenges to claim the title of champion and a cash prize, on the CBS Original series "Buddy Games." New episodes premiere on Thursdays.
Following are the teams competing on the series premiere of BUDDY GAMES:
DERBY SQUAD
Jacky "Shu" Shu, Melissa Berglund, Shengul "Shaggy" Plummer and Rachel Johnston from Los Angeles, Calif.
CHICAGO'S FINEST
David "Sarge" Moore, Elyse Rodriguez, Ikeila "Kei" Smart and Melvin "Rae" Davis from Chicago, Ill.
TEAM PRIDE
Steven Mosier from Portland, Ore.; Bekah Telew from Seattle, Wash.; Andrew Shayde from Lexington, Ky.; Summer Lynne Seasons from Tigard, Ore.
TEAM OK
Justin Palmer and Stephen Craig from Edmond, Okla.; James Brian "Huddy" Hudson from Isle of Palms, S.C.; Yue Pun Szeto from Edmond, Okla.
PAGEANT QUEENS
Lauren Cisneros Campbell from Denver, Colo.; Lourdes Spurlock from Harrisonburg, Va.; Yolanda "Yoli" Stennett from White Plains, Md.; Deveney "Devi" Shea from Lorton, Va.
PHILLY FOREVER
Erica Franzzo, Anthony Franzzo, Mike Ward and Louis "Freddie" Meyers IV from Philadelphia, Pa.
