Large Fire At Tulsa Metal Recycling Plant Under Control

Tulsa Fire and Sand Springs police responded to the blaze at the Yaffee Metals recycling plant at 7300 West Charles Page after smoke was seen from miles away.

Thursday, September 21st 2023, 1:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The scrapyard of a Tulsa metal recycling plant caught fire on Thursday.

The Tulsa Fire Department and Sand Springs police responded to the fire at the Yaffee Metals recycling plant at 7300 West Charles Page after smoke was seen from miles away. A TFD Captain confirmed that the fire is contained to just the scrapyard and that while several large machines including cars, washing machines, and a tractor are on fire no buildings are involved.

Firefighters say the fire is under control and there is very little threat of the fire spreading.

Yaffles Fire See from 17th and RiversideImage Provided By: News On 6

Yaffles Fire Seen From HighwayImage Provided By: News On 6


This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
