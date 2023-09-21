City Lights Foundation Celebrates 10 Years

The City Lights Foundation says it has helped thousands of housing-insecure neighbors over the last decade by providing things like its weekly outreach program, Night Light Tulsa.

A Tulsa organization is celebrating 10 years of providing hope to people experiencing homelessness.

The event is held under a bridge on the northeast side of downtown on Thursday nights and provides hot meals, clothing, and even food for pets.

Their Executive Director Sarah Grounds says a lot has changed in 10 years.

"Especially since COVID, we've seen that impact on our community as numbers have kind of increased, and we see different populations showing up more often," says Grounds.

