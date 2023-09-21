Bringing Back Childhood Nostalgia, Magic City Books Hosts Second Book Fair For Grown Ups

People have traveled near and far to have the chance to buy some new books while experiencing the nostalgia of shopping at the book fair.

Many adults miss the fun that came with going to the book fair as a child. That's why Magic City Books hosted their second book fair for grown-ups.

People have traveled near and far to have the chance to buy some new books while experiencing the nostalgia of shopping at the book fair. Sarah Tweedle and members of the Books and Brews book club made the drive from Springfield, Missouri, to Tulsa to go to the Magic City Books Grown-up Book Fair.

"As soon as we heard about the adult book fair, the group chat blew up," she said.

After last year's great turnout, they knew they needed to make a few changes for this go around. The event now has specific time slots to shop and more space.

"We had a really big turnout last time, more than anyone expected, and so we wanted to just make it as smooth as possible for everyone coming," said Jenna Akuma with Magic City Books.

With all the space and 1,200 shoppers on the list, the bookstore knew they needed to have a little bit of everything for everyone.

"We have kid's books, we have romance, we have fiction, non-fiction, we have all types," Akuma said.

But like any good book fair, they always carry more than books.

"We're also excited for stickers and pencils and smelly erasers," said Tweedle.

Tweedle said her love of books has helped her make the best of friends.

"You can meet some amazing, amazing people and have some wonderful conversations, and I wouldn't be here hanging out if it wasn't for book club," Tweedle said.

And events like this only make her fall in love with books even more.

"Now, as adults, to be able to take our grown-up money and have a beer as well and go to a book fair, it's the perfect recipe for a good time," she said.

If you weren't able to make it out to the book fair, you can shop for many of these same books seven days a week at their bookstore.