A Crossing Guard's Morning Mission: Waving To Pedestrians, Cars On Busy Street Corner

It takes two seconds to greet someone the way Lance does, but that simple smile and wave can have a huge impact on someone's day.

Rain or shine, you will find Lance Miller at the corner of Cincinnati and 21st, smiling and waving at every pedestrian and car that crosses his path.

"I love it," Miller said. "I love seeing the kids in the morning. I like waving to all the drivers. Sometimes you can tell that some of the drivers are in a bad mood early in the morning and if you just wave to them and give them a smile they will just brighten right up, and it helps them get their day started I think."

Lance left his 9 to 5 job in a cubicle three years ago to become a crossing guard. His favorite part is talking with the kids on their way to school.

"The kids and the parents and even the people driving by when they get used to you waving to them, they really let you know that you're appreciated, and that's really nice," Miller said. "It's worth more than money, that's for sure."

He didn't think much of it at first until he was approached by a complete stranger.

"I actually had a young lady tell me she was suffering from really severe depression, and one of the things that kept her going was driving by me waving to her, and I just was almost in tears because I couldn't believe it," Miller said.

But he believes that if he has helped one person, Miller can help others.

"You know if I can help in any way just by smiling and waving, that's awesome," Miller said. "That's the hope anyway. I am helping someone get over that hump."

So he will continue to stand on the corner, greeting every stranger who passes by with kindness.