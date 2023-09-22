Tulsa County Deputies Searching For Missing Man

James Morrison, 82 was last seen Thursday around 11:00 am at his home 14300 block of East 56th Street North. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office said that Morrison is described as an older white male who walks with a limp.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has closed part of 56th Street North, where they've been searching on horseback for 82-year-old James Morrison, who's been missing for more than 24 hours.

The road is closed between Highway 169 and 145th East Avenue.

Missing Report

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing man.

James Morrison, 82 was last seen Thursday around 11:00 am at his home 14300 block of East 56th Street North. According to deputies, Morrison suffers from hearing and mobility issues. He did not take his car, wallet, or phone with him when he left.

The Sheriff's Office said that Morrison is described as an older white male who walks with a limp. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’8 and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, yellow plaid shorts, and blue Sketchers shoes.