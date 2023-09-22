Fleecy Friends Alpacas Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

Fleecy Friends Alpacas is opening their gates on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., doing tours, alpaca selfies, face painting, and so much more.

By: News On 6

This weekend is all about our fleecy friends as farms around the country celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.

Derek Smith with Fleecy Friends Alpacas in Boynton joined News On 6 on Friday.

He brought along a few friends, Fort Knox and Cowboy.

Fleecy Friends Alpacas is opening their gates on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., doing tours, alpaca selfies, face painting, and so much more.

Visit their Facebook page HERE for more information.