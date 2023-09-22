Fleecy Friends Alpacas Celebrating National Alpaca Farm Days

Friday, September 22nd 2023, 4:43 pm
This weekend is all about our fleecy friends as farms around the country celebrate National Alpaca Farm Days.
Derek Smith with Fleecy Friends Alpacas in Boynton joined News On 6 on Friday.
He brought along a few friends, Fort Knox and Cowboy.
Fleecy Friends Alpacas is opening their gates on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., doing tours, alpaca selfies, face painting, and so much more.
Visit their Facebook page HERE for more information.
September 22nd, 2023
September 22nd, 2023
September 22nd, 2023
September 22nd, 2023
September 24th, 2023
September 24th, 2023
September 24th, 2023
September 24th, 2023