Union Takes Out Owasso, 55-22

It was the stunner of last year's postseason, with Owasso, having 4 losses on the season, upset Union in the state semifinals, earning a spot in the championship game. The rematch was on Friday night.

Union was at home Friday night, and it was the first time out since falling to Jenks in the Backyard Bowl.

Scoreless in the 1st, Jordan Schelling punched it in from 2 yards out, making it 7-0 Redhawks.

The Rams answered. Know Dyson fired a 55-yard TD strike to J-Kharri Tomas. A 2-point conversion made it 8-7. Owasso.

In the 2nd quarter, Shaker Reisig capped off the long Union drive with a 6-yard TD run of his own, making it 14-8 Union.

Later in the 2nd, Reisig went to the air perfect strike to a wide-open Jino Boyd for the 68-yard touchdown.

The final, 55-22 Union.