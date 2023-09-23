Roughers Defeat Sandites, 51-13

The final, 51-15 Muskogee.

By: News On 6

It's week 1 of district play, and the Tulsa Tech Game of the Week was between Sand Springs and Muskogee Friday night.

The Roughers hosted the Sandites in their district opener.

It was two to nothing by the end of the first quarter. Jamarian Ficklin decided to take it himself forty yards to the house for a touchdown for Muskogee, making it 16-6.

Right after that, it was the Sandites' turn. A handoff to Ali McCoy, McCoy turned on the gas and went fifty yards in for the touchdown, making it 16-12 now.

Muskogee won it out, 51-13.