Anthony Watkins rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown, Kendarin Ray intercepted a pass with 26 seconds left, and Tulsa beat Northern Illinois 22-14 on Saturday for the Huskies’ seventh straight home loss.

By: Associated Press

Kadarin Ray Intercepts A Pass With 26 Seconds Left To Help Tulsa Hold Off Northern Illinois 22-14

Tulsa went on a nine-play, 76-yard drive to take a lead on Tahj Gary’s 17-yard run with 8:33 left in the fourth quarter. NIU fumbled it on the ensuing kickoff. Tulsa took over at the NIU 34 before settling for a 22-yard field goal to make it 22-14 with 4:50 left.

The NIU defense forced a punt near midfield with 2:14 left and the offense went 57 yards in 11 plays before Ray made an easy interception over the middle to seal it.

Cardell Williams was 8 of 20 for 102 yards with two interceptions for Tulsa (2-2), which opened the season with a 27-24 overtime win at Boston College.

Ethan Hampton came on in relief of three-year starter Rocky Lombardi and had one touchdown and one interception for Northern Illinois (1-3).

Tulsa led 2-0 at the end of the first quarter. The six first-quarter possessions ended in a punt, turnover on downs, interception, missed field goal, fumble and a safety. Tulsa led 9-7 at halftime after totaling just 118 yards of offense. NIU had 115 yards.

NIU capitalized on Mahammed Jammeh’s interception with a two-play, 33-yard drive ending in Justin Lynch’s 29-yard touchdown run for a 14-9 lead in the third.

