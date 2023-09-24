Tulsa Police Search For Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Sunday, September 24th 2023, 12:38 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Police said Claudia Price was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday near 91st Street and Delaware Avenue.

Police say Price is 5-foot-4, around 120-140 pounds, and suffers from dementia.

Price was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with 3/4 length sleeves and dark blue jeans.

If you see Price, call 911.
