Tulsa Police Search For Missing 75-Year-Old Woman

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Police said Claudia Price was last seen at 8:00 a.m. on Sunday near 91st Street and Delaware Avenue.

Police say Price is 5-foot-4, around 120-140 pounds, and suffers from dementia.

Price was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with 3/4 length sleeves and dark blue jeans.

If you see Price, call 911.