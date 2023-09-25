Man Found Dead At Tulsa Apartment Complex Identified By Police

A man who was found dead at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday afternoon was identified by police on Monday. Police aren't releasing many details about the homicide, but said it appears the victim died from a puncture wound.

By: News On 6

A man who was found dead at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday afternoon was identified by police on Monday.

Officers found Keith Stayer, 61 dead at the Lewiston Apartments at 5226 S. Lewis Ave. just before 1 p.m. Sunday, police said.

"When we arrived on scene, it was evident based on statements and condition of the victim that there were some traumatic injuries, that homicide was involved," Tulsa Police said.

First responders found two possible suspects on scene and police took them into custody for questioning.

One was arrested on a warrant out of LeFlore County and the other was released pending further investigation.

Police aren't releasing many details about the homicide, but said it appears the victim died from a puncture wound.

Tulsa Police are investigating this as a homicide.

