Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found At Tulsa Apartment Complex

One person is dead and a suspect was questioned and released after authorities said a body was found at a Tulsa apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

By: News On 6

Tulsa police said officers responded to the Lewiston Apartments at 5226 S. Lewis Ave. just before 1 p.m. Sunday.

"When we arrived on scene, it was evident based on statements and condition of the victim that there were some traumatic injuries, that homicide was involved," Tulsa Police said.

First responders found two possible suspects on scene and police took them into custody for questioning.

One was arrested on a warrant out of LeFlore County and the other was released pending further investigation.

Police aren't releasing many details about the homicide, but said it appears the victim died from a puncture wound.

Officers said they have not released the name of the victim because they haven't been able to notify family members yet.

Tulsa Police are investigating this as a homicide.

