Fire-Impacted Businesses In Downtown Tulsa Receive Support From Community

The scene of a major business fire in downtown Tulsa closed roads in the area Monday morning, two days after the fire. The community is rallying around the two businesses, Lowoods and Hodges Bend, that were impacted by the fire.

By: News On 6

The fire started around 5 p.m. on Saturday and burned well into the night. SkyNews 6 Drone footage shows the damage to the roof.

Image Provided By: News On 6

Hodges Bend and Lowood Grill both appear to be total losses following the fire.

There are also apartment units in that building with residents now left trying to find places to stay.

Tulsa Firefighters said they were able to get everyone out of the building Saturday night and there are no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters said they believe the fire started in Lowoods and then spread from there.

All off-duty firefighters who were available were called to the scene to help. At its peak, 60 firefighters were fighting that fire.

The local community is helping both Lowoods and Hodges Bend, raising money to help through a GoFundMe campaign.

As of Monday morning, they've raised more than $55,000, surpassing their original goal of $20,000.

The area of 3rd Street and Lansing is expected to remain closed for a while longer as crews work to contain the building.