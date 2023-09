On Monday, Morgan Fehrle with Tulsa's Sustainability Alliance joined News On 6 at Noon to discuss the "Recharge Under the Stars" fundraiser.

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Sustainability Alliance is working every day to improve our region and our planet.

Part of what helps drive that is their annual fundraising event and this year it's "Recharge Under the Stars".

On Monday, Morgan Fehrle with the alliance joined News On 6 at Noon to talk about the fundraiser.