Money Monday: Mortgage Rates Still At A 22-Year High

Financial Expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 to talk about mortgage rates and what causes them to stay high.

By: News On 6

While the Federal Reserve decided not to increase interest rates last week, mortgage rates are still near a 22-year high. As of last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been above 7 percent for five straight weeks.

Financial Expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs is here to explain what this means for the average family.



