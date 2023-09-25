Money Monday: Mortgage Rates Still At A 22-Year High

Monday, September 25th 2023, 4:58 pm
While the Federal Reserve decided not to increase interest rates last week, mortgage rates are still near a 22-year high. As of last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has been above 7 percent for five straight weeks.
Financial Expert Paul Hood with Hood CPAs is here to explain what this means for the average family.
September 25th, 2023
August 21st, 2023
August 14th, 2023
July 24th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023
September 25th, 2023