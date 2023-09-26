Local Businesses Rally To Support Victims Of Tulsa Restaurant And Apartment Fire

The huge fire burned down Hodges Bend and Lowood and four apartments above them. Now, restaurants and bars are raising money to go toward the expenses and recovery efforts.

Tulsa businesses are supporting two restaurants, as well as the people who lived in apartments above them, which lost everything in a 4-alarm fire over the weekend.

The huge fire burned down Hodges Bend and Lowood and four apartments above them.

Now, restaurants and bars are raising money to go toward the expenses and recovery efforts.

Cellar Dweller is one of those places Monday night that said it will give 100 percent of its proceeds to help victims of the fire.

It might appear as a small place tucked away, but this Tulsa speakeasy hopes to make a big impact by raising money for two of Tulsa’s favorite restaurants.

“All the profit that we make as a business tonight is going to go to Lowood and Hodges just to help them recover just as a sign of support,” Cellar Dweller’s Bartender Angel Walker said.

He said Monday nights are usually filled with workers in the service industry, making this event more personal.

"That's just kind of how it works, man. It's always we're always lifting each other up when you can. Especially when one of us gets knocked down, there's ten more of us to come pick you up,” Walker said.

At the scene of what remains on 3rd Street, many people stopped and visited today to take photos and described the devastation as heartbreaking.

"It felt like I wasn't really even in Tulsa,” Lesley Schollmier said after she rode her bicycle to the scene with her toddler.

Shollmier said Hodges Bend was one of her most beloved places in Tulsa.

“It had this super magical vibe. And it was just kind of like my first memories of coming back to Tulsa and creating this community that I felt like I didn't have. So many wonderful nights, and coffees, and cocktails,” Shollmier said.

Walker said he shares the same sentiment.

”Your heart just goes out to the people and the staff and just everything that they put into the business,” Walker said.

He said a DJ will be playing music Monday night until 1 a.m., and there won't be any cover charge.

There are also GoFundMe campaigns to help the restaurants and the tenants who lost their homes.

So far, they’ve raised more than $70,000 to help the businesses and $7,000 for the tenants. Visit HERE for the business GoFundME, and HERE for the tenants' GoFundMe.