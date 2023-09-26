'I Live In Constant Fear': Murder-For-Hire Victim Shares Story

Her ex-husband is in prison for trying to hire someone to kill her, and she said she hasn't been able to pay her bills and is now being evicted from her house.

A Green Country woman says she and her kids have lived through a terrifying few years.

She said while she's not sure what she's going to do, she wants to make sure no one else is ever in this position.

The past few years for Jaimie Turner have been traumatic.

"With everything that's gone on and everything, I constantly am in fear. I'm constantly looking over my shoulder," she said.

Jaimie's ex-husband, James Turner, is in prison, convicted of hiring a man to kill Jamie for 500 dollars.

Documents say the man never intended to take the job, and even though James is now in prison, Jaimie still lives on edge.

"Anybody that drives past the house, or slows down long enough to make the corner, or because an animal's crossing the road, I get nervous, I get angst, I wonder if it's somebody he's sent," she said.

She said she's had a few jobs but was so worried about her safety or what's happening at home, she hasn't been able to keep them.

Jaimie doesn't have a working car and is now being evicted from her house.

"Packing up this place really hurts, this is mine and my kids' home. This is where we started life," she said.

Jaimie, her two teenage boys, and all of her pets have to be out by Wednesday afternoon.

She said she doesn't have anywhere to go and doesn't know what's next.

"We have each other, which I am extremely grateful for, and I will never take that for granted, but I don't have a way to provide for them anymore. I'm scared," she said.

Jaimie said while her situation is heartbreaking, she wants anyone in a similar domestic situation, to find the courage to leave before it's too late.

"But you need to go, honest to God, you need to go because you could end up like me with absolutely nothing and fearing for your life, and it's no way to live, trust me," she said.

