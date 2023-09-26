Tulsans Fundraise For Recovery Of Fire-Damaged Downtown Businesses, Apartments

Tulsa businesses are giving back to two downtown restaurants after a four-alarm fire destroyed both over the weekend, including four apartments.

-

Tulsa businesses are giving back to two downtown restaurants after a four-alarm fire destroyed both over the weekend.

Cellar Dweller is one the restaurants and bars raising money to help Lowood and Hodges Bend with its recovery efforts.

The fire burned down both restaurants, plus four apartments Saturday night.

Firefighters believe the fire started in one of the businesses, then traveled up through the ceiling and into the apartments above.

Firefighters called the fire frustrating because there were so many hidden spots in the building that firefighters couldn't see.

Since the fire, people in the community have rallied behind the restaurants and tenants who lived in the apartments above.

Angel Walker works at Cellar Dweller and said it plans to donate all of its profits from Monday night to Lowood and Hodges Bend.

"Whenever you hear about something like that happening in the community, your heart just goes out to people and staff and just everything they put into the business, you know what I mean? There's a lot of time and effort, blood, sweat, and tears put into something like that and to see it burn literally away is not a good feeling," said Walker.

There are also GoFundMe campaigns to help the restaurants and the tenants.

So far, more than $70,000 has been raised to help the businesses and $7,000 for the tenants.