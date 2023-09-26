Dustin Blackfeet stabbed his mother Belinda Long, his half sister Andrea Long, and his uncle Charles Ford, before stabbing himself, police said. Andrea Long and Charles Ford both later died from injuries sustained in the stabbings, police said.

By: News On 6

Bartlesville Man Takes Plea Deal In Killings Of His Half-Sister And Uncle

-

A Bartlesville man is headed to prison for stabbing and killing his half sister and uncle.

Dustin Blackfeet stabbed his mother Belinda Long, his half sister Andrea Long, and his uncle Charles Ford, before stabbing himself, police said.

The stabbings happened at a home near Tuxedo Boulevard and Madison Boulevard in April of 2022, police said.

Andrea Long and Charles Ford both later died from injuries sustained in the stabbings, police said.

Blackfeet took a plea deal and prosecutors recommended back-to-back life sentences for two counts of murder.