Greenwood Cultural Center Hosts Preview Of 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' Series

The Greenwood Cultural Center is hosting an exclusive preview of a new TV series about Tulsa's Black Wall Street.
The show is called 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' and is airing on OWN.
It's a renovation docu-series that shows the reconstruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District.
There are six episodes -- hosted by actor Morris Chestnut.
A preview of the first episode will be shown Tuesday night, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Greenwood Culture Center before it premieres on TV Friday, Sept. 29.
