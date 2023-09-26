Greenwood Cultural Center Hosts Preview Of 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' Series

A preview of "Rebuilding Black Wall Street" will be shown Tuesday night, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at the Greenwood Culture Center before it premieres on TV Friday, Sept. 29.

By: News On 6

The Greenwood Cultural Center is hosting an exclusive preview of a new TV series about Tulsa's Black Wall Street.

The show is called 'Rebuilding Black Wall Street' and is airing on OWN.

It's a renovation docu-series that shows the reconstruction of Tulsa's Greenwood District.

There are six episodes -- hosted by actor Morris Chestnut.

