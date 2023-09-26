Cast Member Of Broadway's 'Aladdin' Musical Talks About Shows At Tulsa PAC

Tuesday, September 26th 2023, 10:15 am
The touring company of the Broadway musical "Aladdin" opens Tuesday night, Sept. 26, at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. There are matinees on Saturday and Sunday.
Marcus M. Martin is a member of the cast and joined us at 9 a.m. to share more about the musical and his experience.
CLICK HERE for ticket information.
