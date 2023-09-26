Teen Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Outside Broken Arrow Restaurant

The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead near 61st and Garnett late Friday night.

Tuesday, September 26th 2023, 4:26 pm

By: News On 6


BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -

The teen suspect in a deadly Broken Arrow shooting has been arrested and is facing a charge of first-degree murder

Broken Arrow Police say Jose Eduardo Cardona Perez, 16 is accused of shooting and killing Jorge Santos, 23 at a KFC location around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Santos was found lying on the pavement with a single gunshot wound. Investigators say security camera footage showed that a fight took place between Santos and a group of five other people.

Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill confirmed that Perez was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after turning himself over to police.

Perez is charged with first-degree murder.

Editor's Note: News On 6 is naming the juvenile suspect in this case because he has been charged with first-degree murder.

Story Timeline: 23-Year-Old Man Killed In Overnight Shooting

Police say they responded to an alarm at a Kentucky Fried Chicken location at around 11:30 p.m. when they discovered a man lying on the pavement with a single gunshot wound. Jorge Santos, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say they found blood and cash in a parking lot near the scene.

After reviewing security camera footage, it was discovered that a fight took place between Santos and a group of five other people. Two vehicles were also seen leaving the scene driving northbound on Garnett.
